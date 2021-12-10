Mark Wassersug Sells 1,072 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00.

ICE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. 1,742,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.