Mark S. Brody Sells 2,190 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNTY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

