MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.15. 146,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,444. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

