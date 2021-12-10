Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €46.60 ($52.36) and last traded at €46.50 ($52.25). Approximately 10,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.55 ($48.93).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $348.69 million and a P/E ratio of 108.82.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

