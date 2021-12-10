Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post sales of $128.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $492.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 588,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.