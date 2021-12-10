MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 2,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

