Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 15 3 0 2.17 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lundin Mining currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.13 $168.80 million $0.91 9.56 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 24.22% 13.83% 9.00% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Augusta Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

