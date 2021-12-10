Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.690-$7.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.25-3.32 EPS.

LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

