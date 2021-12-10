Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.90) target price on the stock.
Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 339.52 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £545.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.44.
Luceco Company Profile
