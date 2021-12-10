Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.90) target price on the stock.

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 339.52 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £545.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.44.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

