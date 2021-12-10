LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $3,699,213.10 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

