Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €430.00 ($483.15) and last traded at €430.00 ($483.15). 90 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €416.00 ($467.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.73 million and a PE ratio of 59.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €430.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €430.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

