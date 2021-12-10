London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £110 ($145.87) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($136.59) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($117.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($123.08).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LON LSEG opened at GBX 6,642 ($88.08) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,596.66. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,502 ($86.22) and a one year high of £100.10 ($132.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £37.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.26.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($88.58) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($442,912.08).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.