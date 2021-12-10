Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.22% of Logitech International worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Logitech International stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

