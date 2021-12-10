LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,505.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $717,619.22 and $3,505.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00346787 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010058 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $695.71 or 0.01402065 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

