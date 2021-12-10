Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $700.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.