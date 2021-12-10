LiquidApps Reaches One Day Volume of $12,895.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $12,895.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.