Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 814 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $272.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,610,485. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

