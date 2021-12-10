Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

