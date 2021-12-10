Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $233.42 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.28.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

