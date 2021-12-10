Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,067,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 337,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 316,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

