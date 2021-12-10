Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Moderna by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,250 shares of company stock worth $151,610,485. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $272.21 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.