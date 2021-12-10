Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

NYSE SPOT opened at $233.42 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.28.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

