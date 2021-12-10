Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Buys 7,811 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

