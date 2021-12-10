Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.87.

LILM opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. Lilium has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

