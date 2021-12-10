LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge Buys 25,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge acquired 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge purchased 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

