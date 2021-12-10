Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 547 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 578 ($7.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

