Liberum Capital Lowers Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) to Sell

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.20.
TSE:TKO opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,223.14. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,743,278.72. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,765 in the last quarter.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
