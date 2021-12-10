Liberum Capital Lowers Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) to Sell

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,223.14. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,743,278.72. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,765 in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.