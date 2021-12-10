LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ LIAN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,678. LianBio has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIAN. Bank of America began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

