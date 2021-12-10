LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of LIAN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,678. LianBio has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

