LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.60.

LGIH stock opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

