LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. LGI Homes reported earnings of $5.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 189,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

