Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,572 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Level One Bancorp worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

