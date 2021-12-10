Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.24. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 20,237 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Leslie’s by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $351,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

