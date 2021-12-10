Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 6,356,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,131. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.