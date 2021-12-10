Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for about 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

