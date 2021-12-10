Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 5.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

