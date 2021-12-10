Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $610.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.72. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

