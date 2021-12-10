Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $699.39 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

