Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.61. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.