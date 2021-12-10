Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

