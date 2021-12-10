Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

