Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

