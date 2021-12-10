KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.64 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.56) EPS.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26.

In other news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $31,241.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,471.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,388. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KLX Energy Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of KLX Energy Services worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

