Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($14.43).

ETR:KCO opened at €10.08 ($11.33) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €6.81 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

