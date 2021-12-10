Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Orca Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.