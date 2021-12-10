KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

