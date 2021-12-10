KeyCorp Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $255.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $244.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $242.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.