KeyCorp Comments on ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

