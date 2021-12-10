KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

