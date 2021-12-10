Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $1,466,000.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

